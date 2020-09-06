Safety Checklist: Get ready during National Preparedness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

While the Coronavirus pandemic has shown that anything can happen, it’s a great way to prepare for when a disaster happens. With September being National Preparedness Month (NPM), the 2020 theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) created the National Preparedness Month to strengthen family and community disaster planning. Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will be taking part to help push its importance of being ready no matter what to families in the Ozarks.

Amy Russell, with OEM, said it’s not about if a disaster will strike but when. This is why each week of September will pertain to a specific safety measure you need to take to keep you and your family safe.

Week1: Make a Plan: Get the family together when you’re creating a plan, so everybody knows what to do and where to go when disaster strikes.

Week 2: Build a Kit: This includes getting a first aid kit, flashlights, bottled water, and any other essential items that may come in handy during an emergency. For a full list of what should go into your emergency kit, click here.

Week 3: Prepare for Disasters: Prepare for Disasters, Run through the plan and drills with your family so you all know how to respond without thinking twice about it

Week 4: Teach Youth About Preparedness: This is important because it’s about making sure those kiddos know why you are creating an emergency plan. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved. Russell also says going over little things like phone numbers will help, too.

“Write out phone numbers. Many of us, myself included have phone numbers stored on our phone,” explained Russell. “We don’t really know anyone’s phone number anymore. So write done those close personal contacts, so you can access them if you do need them.”

CLICK HERE to learn more about OEM disaster planning and preparedness efforts.

CLICK HERE to learn more about National Preparedness Month.

