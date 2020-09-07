Advertisement

4 Oklahoma family members die in northwest Arkansas small plane crash

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHESTER, Ark. (AP) — Four members of a family from Oklahoma were killed when their single-engine plane crashed into a ravine in rural northwest Arkansas, authorities said.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said the plane crashed Friday evening and was found the following morning.

Authorities started searching for the Cirrus SR-22 after being notified that the Fort Smith airport tower had lost contact with a small plane while trying to help the pilot land at Drake Field near Fayetteville, Brown said.

No survivors were found in the plane’s wreckage, and the aircraft was completely destroyed, he said.

Brown identified those killed as Kevin Herron, his wife Holley Herron, their son Gavin Herron and Kevin’s father Paul Herron. They were from Checotah, Oklahoma, about 95 miles (150 kilometers) west of the crash site.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.

