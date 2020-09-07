Advertisement

Arkansas reports 350 new cases of COVID-19, 14 more deaths

The governor shared the latest on COVID-19 during his briefing in Little Rock.
The governor shared the latest on COVID-19 during his briefing in Little Rock.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas was reporting 350 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The Arkansas Department of Health said that the state’s total number of reported cases so far is at 65,727. There have so far been 908 deaths in the state due to COVID-19.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

