Advertisement

Arkansas reports 687 new coronavirus cases, 12 more dead

The governor briefed the state Monday from Little Rock.
The governor briefed the state Monday from Little Rock.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials reported 687 new coronavirus cases Sunday and 12 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

There are a total of 65,377 cases and 894 people have died, the health department said, an increase from 64,690 cases and 882 deaths reported Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department also reported 6,188 active cases and that 58,295 people have recovered.

The number of newly confirmed cases on Sunday is a drop from the record 1,094 new cases reported Friday and comes as health officials said they’re worried about the possibility of the outbreak growing during the Labor Day weekend.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Goldschmidt homers as Cardinals beat Lester, Cubs 7-3

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The longtime rivals have one game left in their pandemic-shortened season series on Monday.

News

Harvick takes Southern 500 after leaders Elliott, Truex bump

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Harvick had to hold off a hard-charging Austin Dillon, a driver few predict will advance very far into the playoffs, to seal the victory in his Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.

News

Senior Age receives CARES funding from Greene County Commission

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Greene County Commission approved 53 CARES grants this week. Senior Age is one of the community organizations receiving a grant for $90,222.75 from the county.

News

Canoe rentals say the pandemic is leading more families and first-time floaters to flock to local rivers this summer

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Local canoe rentals see more families and first-time floaters due to pandemic

News

Kansas City police: 2 hit while pushing out-of-gas car

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City police say two people have been hospitalized after being hit by an SUV while pushing their car to a gas station.

Latest News

News

Encarnación homers, White Sox finish 4-game sweep of Royals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Royals starter Matt Harvey (0-3) was yanked after throwing 40 pitches. He went 2 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and one run.

News

Cardinals fans, MLB mourns the loss of Hall of Famer Lou Brock

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Brock broke ty Cobb’s Major League Baseball record of 892 stolen bases in 1977.

News

As virus cases drop, governors may gamble on bars, again

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas has one of the highest infection levels in the U.S. and is letting bars operate with partial capacity. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchison’s defense: No spread has been linked to bars.

News

Missouri data updated to show 17 unreported virus deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In total, the virus has been reported to have killed at least 1,658 people in Missouri and sickened 93,434.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat continues through Labor Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
More heat into Labor Day