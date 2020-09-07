Advertisement

Branson firefighters work 2-alarm fire Labor Day morning

The fire started on the second floor and the preliminary fire investigation reports a possible accidental fire.
Crews respond to an overnight fire at Plato's Cave in Branson Labor Day morning.
Crews respond to an overnight fire at Plato's Cave in Branson Labor Day morning.(Branson Fire & Rescue)
By Lexi Spivak
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Branson Firefighters responded to Plato’s Cave, located in the 3500 block of Keeter Street, just before 3 a.m. Monday.

When the first engine arrived, they classified it as a “working fire” and requested a second alarm response. The first alarm response included Engine 3, Truck 2, Engine 1, Battalion Chief 3, Branson Police and TCAD Paramedics. The second alarm added Chiefs Martin and Fogle and two other fire companies.

The fire started on the second floor and the preliminary fire investigation reports a possible accidental fire. Investigators will return Monday to complete the investigation and to try to determine an exact cause.

The Branson Fire Department posted to their Facebook Page stating, “this building is currently being re-modeled as a project to provide affordable housing as they are working to convert the building from a motel use to permanent housing.” There were no injuries reported.

While firefighters were working the fire at Plato’s Cave, they noticed a smoke plume just down the road. Chief Martin cleared the scene to investigate and discovered a fully involved vehicle fire at a vacant property in the 3300 block of 76 Country Boulevard. No one was around the vehicle and it appeared to be abandoned.

Branson Firefighters responded to Plato's Cave at 3524 Keeter Street at 2:42 am.

Posted by Branson MO Fire-Rescue on Monday, September 7, 2020

