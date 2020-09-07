Advertisement

Cardinals’ Molina exits game against Cubs with bruised elbow

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina watches his fly ball during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sept. 5, 2020, in Chicago. St. Louis won 4-2 in seven innings. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left Monday’s game against the Chicago Cubs because of a bruised left elbow.

It was not immediately clear when he was hurt. The nine-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner was replaced by Matt Wieters in the sixth.

Molina is batting .276 after going 0 for 2 on Monday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

