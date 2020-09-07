Crews remove bridge at Bull Creek site of drownings; some concerned about environmental impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Crews removed a low-water bridge at the site of three drownings on Bull Creek in Taney County. A group is is concerned about the harm done to the creek in the demolition process.

Firefighters who responded to one drowning this summer and two last summer are among those relieved to have the low water crossing torn out. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed the removal is complete.

Loring Bullard, former director of the Watershed Committee of the Ozarks, who is now leading the local Ozark Society chapter, is outraged about the damage to the creek. He visited the site, by way of the creek bed. He says it appears the excavator bulldozed a channel in the stream bed for about 400 yards downstream. The U.S. Corps of Engineers found in June, the bridge was out of compliance with its standards, and was obstructing the stream’s flow and fish passage.

Though Bullard is glad the bridge is gone, he’s not happy with how it was removed.

“It basically destroys habitat,” said Bullard. “It causes siltation, sedimentation. When I walked downstream of the bridge site, there was a lot of silt on the bottom. Bull Creek is typically a very clear stream. It was cloudy. When you walk on the bottom, you stir up sediment. Those are all negative effects on the stream ecosystem.”

Families of kayakers killed on the creek filed two wrongful death lawsuits against the private landowner who built the bridge and the contractor.

