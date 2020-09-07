Advertisement

Crews remove bridge at Bull Creek site of drownings; some concerned about environmental impact

By Linda Simmons
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Crews removed a low-water bridge at the site of three drownings on Bull Creek in Taney County. A group is is concerned about the harm done to the creek in the demolition process.

Firefighters who responded to one drowning this summer and two last summer are among those relieved to have the low water crossing torn out. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed the removal is complete.

Loring Bullard, former director of the Watershed Committee of the Ozarks, who is now leading the local Ozark Society chapter, is outraged about the damage to the creek. He visited the site, by way of the creek bed. He says it appears the excavator bulldozed a channel in the stream bed for about 400 yards downstream. The U.S. Corps of Engineers found in June, the bridge was out of compliance with its standards, and was obstructing the stream’s flow and fish passage.

Though Bullard is glad the bridge is gone, he’s not happy with how it was removed.

“It basically destroys habitat,” said Bullard. “It causes siltation, sedimentation. When I walked downstream of the bridge site, there was a lot of silt on the bottom. Bull Creek is typically a very clear stream. It was cloudy. When you walk on the bottom, you stir up sediment. Those are all negative effects on the stream ecosystem.”

Families of kayakers killed on the creek filed two wrongful death lawsuits against the private landowner who built the bridge and the contractor.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 dies, 2 seriously injured in golf cart crash near Hollister, Mo.

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Law enforcement responded to the crash Sunday night off of Emerald Point Drive.

News

Goats helping keep invasive plants in check in Mark Twain National Forest area

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Invasive plants can turn a grassy habitat for turkeys and quail into an overgrown thicket, so officials with the Mark Twain National Forest have turned to a decidedly low-tech way to manage them — goats.

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Sheet Pan Teriyaki Chicken

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Neider
Enjoy the last days of summer with this sweet and savory dish.

News

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At least there won’t be a government shutdown.

Latest News

News

Branson firefighters work 2-alarm fire Labor Day morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
Crews responded to the fire at Plato's Cave in Branson early Labor Day morning.

News

MoDOT limits highway work zones and construction over Labor Day holiday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
MoDOT crews will resume work at 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 8.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A hot Labor Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
A hot Labor Day. Summer is making a comeback

News

Driver killed after he hits an embankment and a tree in Howell County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The highway patrol investigates a deadly crash in Howell County.

News

Staying safe while boating on lakes and rivers across the Ozarks

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Hitting the water and catching some sun is always part of a good Labor day celebration at Table Rock Lake, and so far this holiday weekend boat ramps and marinas have been kept busy.

Sports

Goldschmidt homers as Cardinals beat Lester, Cubs 7-3

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The longtime rivals have one game left in their pandemic-shortened season series on Monday.