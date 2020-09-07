Advertisement

Dog food recall issued over potentially dangerous levels of mold byproduct

The products were shipped nationally, and retailers have been notified to pull the products from their inventory.
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Sunshine Mills, Inc. has issued a recall on some of its dog food due to potentially high levels of the mold byproduct Aflatoxin, which is harmful if consumed in “significant quantities.”

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry found the contamination during a routine sampling.

The products were shipped nationally, and retailers have been notified to pull the products from their inventory.

No illnesses linked to the food had been reported by Sept. 2, stated the Food and Drug Administration news release.

The affected products are:

  • 4-pound, 14 -pound, 18-pound bags: FAMILY PET® MEATY CUTS BEEF CHICKEN & CHEESE FLAVORS PREMIUM DOG FOOD
    • Lot codes: TD3 4/APRIL/2020, TD1 5/APRIL/2020, TB1 4/APRIL/2020, TB2 4/APRIL/2020, TB3 3/APRIL/2020, TB3 3/APRIL/2020
    • UPC codes: 3225120694, 3225118078, 3225120694
  • 14-pound, 31-pound bags: HEARTLAND FARMS® GRILLED FAVORITES BEEF CHICKEN & CHEESE FLAVOR
    • Lot codes: TB1 4/APRIL/2020, TB2 4/APRIL/2020, TA2 4/APRIL/2020, TA3 4/APRIL/2020
    • UPC codes: 7015514299, 7015514301
  • 16-pound bags: PAWS HAPPY LIFE® BUTCHER’S CHOICE DOG FOOD
    • Lot codes: TA1 4/APRIL/2020, TA2 4/APRIL/2020
    • UPC code: 3680035763

Consumers may return the unused portion to the store for a refund.

