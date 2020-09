OLDEN, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jeremy Denholm, 47, of Mountain Grove was killed in a crash Sunday night.

Denholm ran off U.S. 63, his pickup hit an embankment and then a tree. The crash happened at 8:05 p.m.

This is Troop G’s 26th fatality for 2020.

