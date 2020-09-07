Advertisement

Fewer fatalities on the Lake of the Ozarks despite busier-than-usual summer

By Andrew Havranek
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - There were two deaths on the Lake of the Ozarks between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends in 2020. That’s the busiest time of year on the water.

”That’s down from six or seven in years previous,” said Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Geier.

One of those deaths was from a boat crash. The other was from what many call a freak accident.

”In that particular instance, the gentleman forgot to pull his anchor up. As he gains speed and started going down the lake, the anchor rose out of the water,” Geier recalled. “When that happens, there’s a lot of tension, and that tension brought it back into his boat kind of like a slingshot and unfortunately it struck him and killed him.”

As of Labor Day afternoon, 45 people have been hurt on the Lake of the Ozarks this summer. Of those 45, 12 people had minor injuries, 17 were labeled ‘moderate,’ and 16 were serious.

That’s on pace for what the lake saw last year.

Of those 45 injuries, 21 people were not wearing life jackets. Neither of the two people who died were wearing life jackets.

But, Geier says a lot more people are being smarter about their safety.

”I stopped a boat last night with about 12 people on it. They were all wearing life vests, kids, adults, everybody,” Geier said. “Of course, if you’re under seven, you’re required to wear a life jacket on the water in Missouri, but I have seen quite a few people wearing them.”

Businesses around the Lake of the Ozarks say this has been the busiest summer ever.

With more boat traffic many may have expected more problems on the water. But, that hasn’t happened.

”There’s been weekdays that look like a weekend, and what I’ve noticed personally is a lot of rental boats with families on them, a lot of people out just enjoying the lake, and it feels like it’s a little bit slower paced than in summers past,” Geier said.

Geier said boaters can’t let their guards down on the water, even after the Labor Day holiday.

”There still is quite a bit of summer left,” Geier added.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Cardinals’ Molina exits game against Cubs with bruised elbow

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Molina is batting .276 after going 0 for 2 on Monday.

News

Fewer fatalities on the Lake of the Ozarks despite busier-than-usual summer

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Patriotic mural getting national attention in Monett, Mo.

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Arkansas reports 350 new cases of COVID-19, 14 more deaths

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Latest News

News

Crews remove bridge at Bull Creek site of drownings; some concerned about environmental impact

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Sports

College basketball floats idea of bubbles for safe season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NBA bubble has held. So has the NHL’s double bubble. The WNBA and MLS, no leaks.

News

Missouri COVID-19 toll up as number of cases, deaths mount

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The actual number is likely higher since some people who have the coronavirus do not have symptoms and testing has not been widespread, especially at the start of the pandemic.

News

North Arkansas College program receives $10,000 donation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Sinett
A North Arkansas College program received a generous donation after its students were recognized for their hard work at the Boone County Airport.

News

4 Oklahoma family members die in northwest Arkansas small plane crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.

News

1 dies, 2 seriously injured in golf cart crash near Hollister, Mo.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Law enforcement responded to the crash Sunday night off of Emerald Point Drive.