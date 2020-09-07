Advertisement

Kan. girl, 11, hit with pole in attack motivated by racism, family says

Incident report shows police don’t believe race involved
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WDAF) - An 11-year-old girl in Kansas is speaking out about an assault, allegedly perpetrated by a 12-year-old boy, that landed her in the hospital, saying it was motivated by racism.

Nevaeh Thomas, 11, is continuing her recovery after a 12-year-old boy allegedly attacked her with a pole on Aug. 28. The girl says she was playing with her friends at an apartment complex in Shawnee, Kansas, when the boy started yelling racial slurs at them.

The 11-year-old says she responded to the boy’s taunts with “My black is beautiful.” That’s when he allegedly hit her in the head with the pole.

“It’s OK if we’re different or we have different opinions, but it’s not OK to hate and judge each other on their color and their skin,” said Navaeh at a press conference after the attack.

Nevaeh’s attorney, Laronna Lassiter-Saunders, says the incident is exactly why we need to do better as a community.

“Let’s do away with the hatred and the racism because it is affecting our children. Do we want our kids bearing the burden of our hatred, our racism, hurting each other over the adults?” she said.

Police are investigating the incident. So far, they don’t share the family’s view that it was racially motivated.

The 12-year-old boy is on house arrest after he was charged with aggravated battery.

Copyright 2020 WDAF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Boy, 12, on house arrest in Kansas after allegedly attacking 11-year-old with pole

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
The 12-year-old suspect is also charged with aggravated battery.

News

Staying safe while boating on lakes and rivers across the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Hitting the water and catching some sun is always part of a good Labor day celebration at Table Rock Lake, and so far this holiday weekend boat ramps and marinas have been kept busy.

Sports

Goldschmidt homers as Cardinals beat Lester, Cubs 7-3

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The longtime rivals have one game left in their pandemic-shortened season series on Monday.

News

Harvick takes Southern 500 after leaders Elliott, Truex bump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Harvick had to hold off a hard-charging Austin Dillon, a driver few predict will advance very far into the playoffs, to seal the victory in his Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Latest News

National

Typhoon lashes South Korea after battering Japanese islands

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The second powerful typhoon to slam Japan in a week unleashed fierce winds and rain on southern islands on Sunday, blowing off rooftops and leaving homes without power as it edged northward into an area vulnerable to flooding and mudslides.

News

Senior Age receives CARES funding from Greene County Commission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Greene County Commission approved 53 CARES grants this week. Senior Age is one of the community organizations receiving a grant for $90,222.75 from the county.

News

Canoe rentals say the pandemic is leading more families and first-time floaters to flock to local rivers this summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local canoe rentals see more families and first-time floaters due to pandemic

National

California simmers while it burns, but no big power outages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest.

National

Hall of Fame outfielder, speedster Lou Brock dies at age 81

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hall of Famer Lou Brock, the dynamic leadoff hitter and base stealer who helped the St. Louis Cardinals win three pennants and two World Series titles in the 1960s, has died.

News

Kansas City police: 2 hit while pushing out-of-gas car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City police say two people have been hospitalized after being hit by an SUV while pushing their car to a gas station.