Kansas City police: 2 hit while pushing out-of-gas car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —

Kansas City police say two people have been hospitalized after being hit by an SUV while pushing their car to a gas station.

A police spokeswoman told the Kansas City Star that the driver and a passenger were pushing their SUV Sunday after it ran out of gas. While they were pushing, a silver Chevy Traverse SUV struck them from behind. The driver abandoned the Traverse in the road and fled. The passenger has been hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening.

