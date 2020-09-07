Advertisement

Missouri COVID-19 toll up as number of cases, deaths mount

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials added another 906 COVID-19 cases to the state’s count on Monday as the number of people known to have contracted the virus reached at least 94,340.

The actual number is likely higher since some people who have the coronavirus do not have symptoms and testing has not been widespread, especially at the start of the pandemic.

Missouri’s health department also reported another death in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 1,659.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

College basketball floats idea of bubbles for safe season

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NBA bubble has held. So has the NHL’s double bubble. The WNBA and MLS, no leaks.

News

North Arkansas College program receives $10,000 donation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Sinett
A North Arkansas College program received a generous donation after its students were recognized for their hard work at the Boone County Airport.

News

4 Oklahoma family members die in northwest Arkansas small plane crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.

News

1 dies, 2 seriously injured in golf cart crash near Hollister, Mo.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Law enforcement responded to the crash Sunday night off of Emerald Point Drive.

Latest News

News

Goats helping keep invasive plants in check in Mark Twain National Forest area

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Invasive plants can turn a grassy habitat for turkeys and quail into an overgrown thicket, so officials with the Mark Twain National Forest have turned to a decidedly low-tech way to manage them — goats.

News

Crews remove bridge at Bull Creek site of drownings; some concerned about environmental impact

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed the removal is complete.

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Sheet Pan Teriyaki Chicken

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maria Neider
Enjoy the last days of summer with this sweet and savory dish.

News

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At least there won’t be a government shutdown.

News

Branson firefighters work 2-alarm fire Labor Day morning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
Crews responded to the fire at Plato's Cave in Branson early Labor Day morning.

News

MoDOT limits highway work zones and construction over Labor Day holiday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
MoDOT crews will resume work at 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 8.