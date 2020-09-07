Advertisement

MoDOT limits highway work zones and construction over Labor Day holiday

Work will resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 8.
Road work.
Road work.(MGN Image)
By Lexi Spivak
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will limit road construction over the Labor Day weekend to accommodate expected increased holiday travel. Work on most maintenance and construction projects that would impact traffic was suspended at noon Friday, September 4 and will resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 8.

MoDOT said travelers should still be alert to sudden closures due to emergency situations like crashes. Statewide traffic fatality figures are up when compared to last year. Officials encourage drivers to use caution when traveling; Be alert, buckle up, obey posted speed limits and put down the phone.

“Incidents and fatalities are over 11% for 2020,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “We don’t want to see a spike in that already alarming number as we close out the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer.”

In 2019, there were 1,021 reported crashes over the Labor Day weekend in Missouri, nine of which were fatal.

