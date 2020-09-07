Advertisement

North Arkansas College program receives $10,000 donation

A North Arkansas College program received a generous donation after its students were recognized for their hard work at the Boone County Airport.
By Caitlin Sinett
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A $10,000 check will go a long way.

”It’s huge. As far as I know, no one has ever donated money to the heavy equipment program at North Arkansas College,” said Chad Hathaway, the heavy equipment instructor at the college.

The program is a unique one.

”That’s what separates us from all the other heavy equipment programs in the United States, is these guys do real work on real job sites,” Hathaway said.

And that was noticed by Emery Sapp & Sons, a contractor from the Springfield area.

”They’ve hired a few of our students. They seem pleased with them. So we started talking some more about what they could do to help us out,” Hathaway said.

The students working on the hangar access road for the Boone County Airport is saving the airport about $75,000. 

In the past, the students also worked on the parking lot for the airport.

”When we found the great program here that Chad is running, we wanted to invest some dollars,” said Tim Paulson, the co-chief executive officer at Emery Sapp & Sons.

Emery Sapp & Sons was paving the taxiway at the Boone County Airport last year, when they saw North Arkansas College students working on the hangar access road.

The workers told the Emery Sapp & Sons foundation, a non-profit.

”When you have the opportunity as a foundation to invest in a program like this, where kids are coming out of the program ready to work, as a company manager I love to hire workers with experience. This is the best of both worlds,” Paulson said.

That $10,000 from the foundation will go toward a scholarship for a student to get a commercial driver license, and the rest will go toward equipment the students can use in the program.

”They’re just really happy to have the opportunity to work with them,” Hathaway said.

The hangar access road should be completed by North Arkansas College in mid-November.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

