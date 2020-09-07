Advertisement

Senior Age receives CARES funding from Greene County Commission

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved 53 CARES grants this week. Senior Age is one of the community organizations receiving a grant for $90,222.75 from the county.

”There have been all sorts of expenses related to the pandemic and so we’ll be using those funds for those purposes,” Senior Age’s Chief Resource Officer, Alex Cobb, says.

Senior Age applied for federal, state and county CARES Act money.

Greene County approved the funding for masks, hand sanitizer stations, single serve paper products, janitorial, air purifying systems, and client transportation assistance.

“It’s serving to off-set other money that we’ve lost,” Cobb says. “A lot of our funding is dependent upon state coffers and so the state in the economic situation that’s come through the virus, they’ve had to withhold money, understandably.”

The center already received $250,000 from the state to help with its frozen meal program. Before the pandemic, one-third of meals were served in the center and the rest were through delivery or pick-up. Now, all meals are being served through delivery or pick-up.

Before the state funding, seniors were getting five meals a day. The additional funding now allows for them to receive seven meals a week.

People are even being taken off the wait list to receive meals. More than 10,000 seniors are receiving meals on regular basis during the pandemic.

“Because the population we serve is the most vulnerable, a lot of seniors are wanting to stay at home and so that has made nutrition a much more difficult thing for them,” Cobb says.

Cobb says although Senior Age is closed right now to the public, it continues to serve seniors in over 17 counties in Missouri.

“The folks that deliver those meals, for many of our seniors, are the only social contact that they’ll have,” he says. “Even if that contact right now is through a screen door or from a 12 foot distance, whatever the case may be.”

Cobb says there’s no date yet for when Senior Age will reopen.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Goldschmidt homers as Cardinals beat Lester, Cubs 7-3

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The longtime rivals have one game left in their pandemic-shortened season series on Monday.

News

Harvick takes Southern 500 after leaders Elliott, Truex bump

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Harvick had to hold off a hard-charging Austin Dillon, a driver few predict will advance very far into the playoffs, to seal the victory in his Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.

News

Canoe rentals say the pandemic is leading more families and first-time floaters to flock to local rivers this summer

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Local canoe rentals see more families and first-time floaters due to pandemic

News

Kansas City police: 2 hit while pushing out-of-gas car

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City police say two people have been hospitalized after being hit by an SUV while pushing their car to a gas station.

Latest News

News

Arkansas reports 687 new coronavirus cases, 12 more dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of newly confirmed cases on Sunday is a drop from the record 1,094 new cases reported Friday and comes as health officials said they’re worried about the possibility of the outbreak growing during the Labor Day weekend.

News

Encarnación homers, White Sox finish 4-game sweep of Royals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Royals starter Matt Harvey (0-3) was yanked after throwing 40 pitches. He went 2 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and one run.

News

Cardinals fans, MLB mourns the loss of Hall of Famer Lou Brock

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Brock broke ty Cobb’s Major League Baseball record of 892 stolen bases in 1977.

News

As virus cases drop, governors may gamble on bars, again

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas has one of the highest infection levels in the U.S. and is letting bars operate with partial capacity. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchison’s defense: No spread has been linked to bars.

News

Missouri data updated to show 17 unreported virus deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In total, the virus has been reported to have killed at least 1,658 people in Missouri and sickened 93,434.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat continues through Labor Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
More heat into Labor Day