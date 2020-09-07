Senior Age receives CARES funding from Greene County Commission

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved 53 CARES grants this week. Senior Age is one of the community organizations receiving a grant for $90,222.75 from the county.

”There have been all sorts of expenses related to the pandemic and so we’ll be using those funds for those purposes,” Senior Age’s Chief Resource Officer, Alex Cobb, says.

Senior Age applied for federal, state and county CARES Act money.

Greene County approved the funding for masks, hand sanitizer stations, single serve paper products, janitorial, air purifying systems, and client transportation assistance.

“It’s serving to off-set other money that we’ve lost,” Cobb says. “A lot of our funding is dependent upon state coffers and so the state in the economic situation that’s come through the virus, they’ve had to withhold money, understandably.”

The center already received $250,000 from the state to help with its frozen meal program. Before the pandemic, one-third of meals were served in the center and the rest were through delivery or pick-up. Now, all meals are being served through delivery or pick-up.

Before the state funding, seniors were getting five meals a day. The additional funding now allows for them to receive seven meals a week.

People are even being taken off the wait list to receive meals. More than 10,000 seniors are receiving meals on regular basis during the pandemic.

“Because the population we serve is the most vulnerable, a lot of seniors are wanting to stay at home and so that has made nutrition a much more difficult thing for them,” Cobb says.

Cobb says although Senior Age is closed right now to the public, it continues to serve seniors in over 17 counties in Missouri.

“The folks that deliver those meals, for many of our seniors, are the only social contact that they’ll have,” he says. “Even if that contact right now is through a screen door or from a 12 foot distance, whatever the case may be.”

Cobb says there’s no date yet for when Senior Age will reopen.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.