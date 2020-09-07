Advertisement

Staying safe while boating on lakes and rivers across the Ozarks

A state trooper patrols Table Rock Lake. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A state trooper patrols Table Rock Lake. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(KY3)
By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Hitting the water and catching some sun is always part of a good Labor day celebration at Table Rock Lake, and so far this holiday weekend boat ramps and marinas have been kept busy.

Law enforcement is also out this weekend of course, making sure people are celebrating safely.

Sam Carpenter with Missouri State Highway Patrol said patrol will be out all weekend long, especially keeping an eye out for intoxicated drivers.

“We obviously understand people are going to go out and celebrate,” Carpenter said. “And a lot of those celebrations are going to involve alcohol. We just nowadays, there is absolutely no reason to be arrested driving while intoxicated.”

He said people have so many alternatives to driving while intoxicated.

“There are cabs,” he said. “Bars do shuttles nowadays. And there is Lyft, Uber all of that stuff is available to you. We expect people to utilize those services to keep us all safe.”

Carpenter also said the same thing goes for people actually on the water.

”If you know you’re going to be drinking, designate a sober driver or a sober boat captain,” he said. “Because you still can get a boating while intoxicated ticket and arrest.”

He also said one thing people need to keep in mind if the safety of jumping from high areas. Carpenter said it seems like there are people who try to jump off a bridge into the water almost every year.

While bridge jumping is illegal, jumping from cliffs are a bit different he said.

“We do have our area lakes where there are several locations where that is a possibility,” Carpenter said. “There’s nothing against the law about jumping off a cliff. You just have to be smart about it. And know what’s in the water beneath that cliff. How tall the jump is. How deep the water is.”

He said he always recommends people wear life jackets if they do decide to do so.

“Unfortunate things do happen,” Carpenter said. “And by some chance if you hit the water and are rendered unconscious, that personal flotation device is going to keep you up on the service of the water and allow someone to be able to rescue you.”

One person was already seriously injured and sent to a hospital this weekend after a jump at Stockton Lake.

Marinas at Table Rock Lake have been quite busy this weekend, and safety is also a top priority for them as well. Mitch Schupp with Table Rock Lake State Park Marina said he and his crew are always making sure everyone is well prepared to go out on the water.

“Our deck hands and our store staff go over the whole lake with them,” he said. “We kind of give them boundaries, like here’s where you should go and here’s where you shouldn’t go. If you’re going to be skiing or tubing lets try and pick an area where there is not a lot of traffic. Stay out of the main areas.”

He said his team also goes over all the safety equipment, including ski flags. Schupp also said boaters are all give life jackets to wear as well.

“We kind of feel like when our group and our guests leave here, they are probably as knowledgeable about boating as anyone else on the lake,” he said.

Schupp said he has been in the area for 23 years and was amazed how well things went this weekend, even when things got very busy during a large boat parade on Saturday.

“This is the friendliest, safest weekend that I’ve seen a Labor Day weekend in many years,” he said. “Everybody came here with positive attitudes this weekend. Everybody was safe. It has made for a really fun weekend for everybody that came in.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Goldschmidt homers as Cardinals beat Lester, Cubs 7-3

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The longtime rivals have one game left in their pandemic-shortened season series on Monday.

News

Harvick takes Southern 500 after leaders Elliott, Truex bump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Harvick had to hold off a hard-charging Austin Dillon, a driver few predict will advance very far into the playoffs, to seal the victory in his Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.

News

Senior Age receives CARES funding from Greene County Commission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Greene County Commission approved 53 CARES grants this week. Senior Age is one of the community organizations receiving a grant for $90,222.75 from the county.

News

Canoe rentals say the pandemic is leading more families and first-time floaters to flock to local rivers this summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local canoe rentals see more families and first-time floaters due to pandemic

Latest News

News

Kansas City police: 2 hit while pushing out-of-gas car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City police say two people have been hospitalized after being hit by an SUV while pushing their car to a gas station.

News

Arkansas reports 687 new coronavirus cases, 12 more dead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of newly confirmed cases on Sunday is a drop from the record 1,094 new cases reported Friday and comes as health officials said they’re worried about the possibility of the outbreak growing during the Labor Day weekend.

News

Encarnación homers, White Sox finish 4-game sweep of Royals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Royals starter Matt Harvey (0-3) was yanked after throwing 40 pitches. He went 2 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and one run.

News

Cardinals fans, MLB mourns the loss of Hall of Famer Lou Brock

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Brock broke ty Cobb’s Major League Baseball record of 892 stolen bases in 1977.

News

As virus cases drop, governors may gamble on bars, again

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas has one of the highest infection levels in the U.S. and is letting bars operate with partial capacity. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchison’s defense: No spread has been linked to bars.

News

Missouri data updated to show 17 unreported virus deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In total, the virus has been reported to have killed at least 1,658 people in Missouri and sickened 93,434.