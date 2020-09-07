Advertisement

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Sheet Pan Teriyaki Chicken

Here’s a fast meal with easy clean-up after a long holiday weekend of cooking.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Sheet pan teriyaki chicken
Sheet pan teriyaki chicken(KY3)

Sheet Pan Teriyaki Chicken

Recipe courtesy: Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best

Ingredients:

3-4 chicken breasts, diced

1/4 c. teriyaki sauce

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp chili garlic sauce

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 c. pineapple

1 c. sugar snap peas

1 c. red bell pepper, trimmed and diced into bite-sized pieces

2 green onions, sliced for garnishing

Sesame seeds for topping

Directions:

In a large zip lock bag add the chicken, teriyaki, 2 tablespoons olive oil, honey, chili garlic sauce, ginger and seal bag. Move items around to distribute evenly, and place bag in the fridge to marinate for at least 30 minutes (overnight is best).

Preheat oven to 475-degrees and line a baking sheet with foil. Spread out the the pineapple, sugar snap peas, and bell pepper on the foil.

Remove chicken from the marinade bag and place it on the baking sheet. Toss everything gently to combine.

Bake for about 15-20 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Stir once halfway through baking to ensure even cooking.

Garnish with the green onions and sesame seeds before serving.

Nutrition Facts:

(3-4 servings)

301 kcal, 11.2g fat, 24.7g carb, 26.5 g protein, 659mg potassium

CLICK HERE: For Achieving Your Best classes
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Garden Fresh Bruschetta

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider
Lynetta Smith shares a delicious recipe with ingredients from her family's garden.

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Peach Pie Overnight Oats

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider
Make this meal in advance to save time on busy mornings.

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Pickled Sandwich Slaw

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT
Try this zesty recipe with your favorite garden vegetables.

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Cucumber Strawberry Cooler

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider
A refreshing way to stay hydrated in the heat with less sugar!

Latest News

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Fresh Peach Salsa

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT
Cassie Dimmick shares her summer recipe for fresh peach salsa.

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Easy Breakfast Frittata

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT
Try this easy recipe to energize you for the day!

News

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Tomato Pesto Flatbread

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT
Alix Opfer shares a simple recipe for pizza lovers.

KY3

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Summer Savory Tart

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT
This tart is made with a gluten-free crust and topped with fresh summer flavors.

Taste Of The Ozarks

Taste of the Ozarks: Citrus Sports Drink

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider MNEIDER@KY3.COM
Here's an easy recipe to help you stay hydrated in the summer heat!

Taste Of The Ozarks

Taste of the Ozarks: Elderberry Summer Appetizers

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT
|
By Maria Neider MNEIDER@KY3.COM
Elevate your summer party with these delicious and elegant appetizers.