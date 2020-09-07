TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Sheet Pan Teriyaki Chicken

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Sheet Pan Teriyaki Chicken

Recipe courtesy: Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best

Ingredients:

3-4 chicken breasts, diced

1/4 c. teriyaki sauce

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp chili garlic sauce

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 c. pineapple

1 c. sugar snap peas

1 c. red bell pepper, trimmed and diced into bite-sized pieces

2 green onions, sliced for garnishing

Sesame seeds for topping

Directions:

In a large zip lock bag add the chicken, teriyaki, 2 tablespoons olive oil, honey, chili garlic sauce, ginger and seal bag. Move items around to distribute evenly, and place bag in the fridge to marinate for at least 30 minutes (overnight is best).

Preheat oven to 475-degrees and line a baking sheet with foil. Spread out the the pineapple, sugar snap peas, and bell pepper on the foil.

Remove chicken from the marinade bag and place it on the baking sheet. Toss everything gently to combine.

Bake for about 15-20 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Stir once halfway through baking to ensure even cooking.

Garnish with the green onions and sesame seeds before serving.

Nutrition Facts:

(3-4 servings)

301 kcal, 11.2g fat, 24.7g carb, 26.5 g protein, 659mg potassium

