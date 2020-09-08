Archery hunting season opens September 15

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some signs of Autumn include changing leaves, cooler temperatures and bow hunting. We’re still waiting on cooler temps, but archery season opens a week from today. Even though it doesn’t feel like fall at all, archers all across the area getting ready for the archery opener.

That includes practicing shots. It’s a long season with some waiting until its not as warm. Others will hunt during rut. And there are those who will hunt throughout the season that runs through January 15th - minus the weeks of firearms deer season in November.

There’s a range of options for you to choose if you decide to hunt those deer or turkey.

“There’s different styles of shooting, equipment-wise," said Amy Francka, Archery Administrator at the Springfield Archery Complex. "This is a compound bow set-up. You can shoot with traditional equipment and it’s now legal to shoot with crossbows in Missouri.”

Archery is a more intimate style of hunting.

“Archery you gotta get up close and personal," said Francka. "You wanna shoot ethically a shot that you can make that’s gonna ethically take the animal, so you wanna be within your range that you wanna shoot and that’s different for each individual, some people that may be a 20 yard maximum, some may be able to shoot a 40 or 50 yard maximum.”

It’s also one that takes a bit of conditioning as well.

{SOT - Francis Skalicky - Media Specialist Missouri Dept. Of Conservation}

“Practice holding that shot because when you draw that bow, chances are the deer’s not gonna be in a perfect alignment so you can release the arrow," said Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist with the Missouri Dept. of Conservation. "You may have to hold that for a while so practice holding that arrow, it seems easy until you actually try to do it for 30 seconds or a minute.”

Francka added that it takes about a month of training, something like you can get at the Springfield Archery Complex, in order to get pretty good at bow hunting.

