Advertisement

Archery hunting season opens September 15

Hunters around the area getting ready
By Robert Hahn
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some signs of Autumn include changing leaves, cooler temperatures and bow hunting. We’re still waiting on cooler temps, but archery season opens a week from today. Even though it doesn’t feel like fall at all, archers all across the area getting ready for the archery opener.

That includes practicing shots. It’s a long season with some waiting until its not as warm. Others will hunt during rut. And there are those who will hunt throughout the season that runs through January 15th - minus the weeks of firearms deer season in November.

There’s a range of options for you to choose if you decide to hunt those deer or turkey.

“There’s different styles of shooting, equipment-wise," said Amy Francka, Archery Administrator at the Springfield Archery Complex. "This is a compound bow set-up. You can shoot with traditional equipment and it’s now legal to shoot with crossbows in Missouri.”

Archery is a more intimate style of hunting.

“Archery you gotta get up close and personal," said Francka. "You wanna shoot ethically a shot that you can make that’s gonna ethically take the animal, so you wanna be within your range that you wanna shoot and that’s different for each individual, some people that may be a 20 yard maximum, some may be able to shoot a 40 or 50 yard maximum.”

It’s also one that takes a bit of conditioning as well.

{SOT - Francis Skalicky - Media Specialist Missouri Dept. Of Conservation}

“Practice holding that shot because when you draw that bow, chances are the deer’s not gonna be in a perfect alignment so you can release the arrow," said Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist with the Missouri Dept. of Conservation. "You may have to hold that for a while so practice holding that arrow, it seems easy until you actually try to do it for 30 seconds or a minute.”

Francka added that it takes about a month of training, something like you can get at the Springfield Archery Complex, in order to get pretty good at bow hunting.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

White House Task Force recommends mask mandate, bar closures for Missouri to combat COVID-19

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms rest of the week

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Best chance will be north of I-44

News

White House Task Force recommends mask mandate, bar closures for Missouri to combat COVID-19

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Bars and restaurants in 'red zone' counties are recommended to only operate at 25% capacity, under guidance given to Missouri by the White House Coronavirus Task Force on August 30.

News

Missouri Department of Conservation prepares for archery season

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Robert Hahn reports.

Latest News

News

Nursing facilities in need of employees amid coronavirus crisis

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Springfield area nursing homes say staffing one of biggest challenges amid COVID, drastically increasing testing

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Nursing homes across the country are now having to test employees, and in some cases, patients, much more often.

News

City of Monett, Mo. receiving millions for airport upgrade

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Driver faces charges in deadly motorcycle crash on U.S. 65 near Highlandville, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Talks of an entertainment district in downtown Harrison, Ark.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Sinett
Downtown Harrison could soon be changing. Community leaders are looking into turning part of it into an entertainment district. Visitors would be able to walk around with a drink, but there would be rules in place.

News

Taney County Health Department reports 3 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The county reports 19 deaths since the pandemic.