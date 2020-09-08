Advertisement

Arkansas’ governor announces partnership for antigen testing for COVID-19

The governor briefed the state from Little Rock Tuesday.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a multi-state partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to buy 120,000 new antigen tests.

The antigen tests will costs the state $4 million. The state will use CARES Act money to pay for the rapid testing. State health leaders will make the tests available through local health departments and on college campuses.

Health leaders reported 294 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, a dip in recent numbers. Since the pandemic, the state reports 66,021 total cases. An additional nine Arkansans died. The northwest portion reports the highest positivity rate of 6.8%, mostly on the campus of the University of Arkansas. Health leaders asks students in the state to follow virus guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

