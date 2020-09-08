Advertisement

Chiefs have pieces in place to defend Super Bowl title

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with teammates during an NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with teammates during an NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After winning first Super Bowl in 50 years last season, the Kansas City Chiefs hope to make it a short wait for a third title in franchise history. They returned 20 of 22 starters before offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and running back Damien Williams opted out. Those two positions happen to be the deepest on the roster. All of that, combined with the return of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has confidence running high in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (15-4)

New faces: DE Taco Charlton, CB Antonio Hamilton, LB Darius Harris, P Tyler Newsome, OG Kelechi Osemele, OT Mike Remmers, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, FS Tedric Thompson, RB DeAndre Washington.

Key losses: TE Blake Bell, CBs Kendall Fuller and Morris Claiborne, RBs LeSean McCoy and Spencer Ware, LBs Darron Lee and Reggie Ragland, DEs Emmanuel Ogbah and Terrell Suggs, DT Xavier Williams, FS Jordan Lucas, OG Stefen Wisniewski, P Dustin Colquitt.

Strengths: Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, armed with 10-year contract extension, leads one of NFL’s most dynamic offenses. He returns plenty of weapons in TE Travis Kelce and WRs Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, but Chiefs also used first-round draft pick on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire. G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out due to COVID-19 and Wisniewski left in free agency, but Chiefs have depth to replace them along offensive line.

Weaknesses: Defensive backfield has been question mark for Chiefs for years. SS Tyrann Mathieu is elite playmaker and FS Juan Thornhill should return after excellent rookie season was cut short by ACL injury. But CB depth is untested after losing Fuller to free agency and with Bashaud Breeland facing potential suspension for start of season. Thompson and rookie DBs L’Jarius Sneed and Bopete Keyes could be pressed into service early.

Pandemic Development: Chiefs were set to return 20 of 22 starters from Super Bowl championship team, and that meant missing summer workouts probably affected them less than other teams. Duvernay-Tardif opted out along with rookie OL Lucas Niang and Damien Williams, but Chiefs are deep at those positions.

Fantasy Player To Watch: Just about anybody on offense with the ball in hands. Mahomes should push Ravens QB Lamar Jackson for best numbers at his position, and Hill and Kelce should be among top receivers in fantasy football. Keep eye on Edwards-Helaire, who should get heavy load as rookie.

Vegas Says: Win Super Bowl: 6-1. Over/under wins: 11 1/2.

Expectations: After winning first Super Bowl in 50 years last season, Chiefs hope to make it short wait for third title in franchise history. All returning pieces combined with Edwards-Helaire and free-agent acquisitions mean Kansas City could have deeper and more talented roster than championship bunch. Mahomes must stay healthy and avoid any regression after signing 10-year extension that could pay him close to half-billion dollars, and playmakers around him also must stay on field. But with defense that should be improved in Year 2 of coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s system, confidence is high that Chiefs can defend their championship.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Talks of an entertainment district in downtown Harrison, Ark.

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Caitlin Sinett
Downtown Harrison could soon be changing. Community leaders are looking into turning part of it into an entertainment district. Visitors would be able to walk around with a drink, but there would be rules in place.

News

Taney County Health Department reports 3 new deaths

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The county reports 19 deaths since the pandemic.

News

Three quarters of Missouri students have in-person option

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly three-quarters of public school students in Missouri have the option to attend classes in person this fall.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 683 new cases; Arkansas up 294 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Latest News

News

Arkansas’ governor announces partnership for antigen testing for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The governor briefed the state from Little Rock Tuesday.

News

Virus cases at University of Arkansas approaching 1,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Arkansas says the number of active coronavirus cases on its main campus in Fayetteville is approaching 1,000.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders say one individual is associated with long-term care.

News

Chiefs, Texans fine-tuning for NFL opener Thursday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and the Texans, whom they beat in the divisional round of the playoffs, know that all eyes will be on them as they kick off the season with a Thursday night showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms expected today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Best chance will be north of I-44

News

Driver accused in deadly motorcycle crash in 2019 appears in Christian County court

Updated: 5 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.