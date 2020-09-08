Advertisement

Driver refuses to get out of his car after a chase in Springfield

Police say the man sat in his car for 90 minutes
Chase ended at Weller and Monroe(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A man is in jail after a chase Tuesday morning. It all started when workers at the Kum N Go in the 900 block of South Glenstone called police for a suspected drunk man just before 12:30 a.m.

The man drove off shortly after police arrived. One officer was hurt after he tried to arrest the driver. We’re told he didn’t seek treatment.

The chase ended At Weller and Monroe after the driver hit spike strips. Police say the man refused to get out of his car for nearly 90 minutes. He also revved the engine repeatedly. A K-9 finally convinced the driver to surrender.

He could be charged with drunk driving and assault on a law enforcement officer.

