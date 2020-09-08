Advertisement

EFactory expands as more want to use co-working space

The timing couldn’t be better as more people desire to work in the space.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The EFactory is growing to make space for the growing number of entrepreneurs hoping to use their space.

Before the pandemic, the Efactory, a co-working space, and think tank was fully occupied in office space for 2 years, with a waiting list. So they decided it was time for expansion to serve more people.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the center a grant to expand its facility and the University of Missouri matched it. This was all before the pandemic.

These sorts of improvements from this grant are expected to create 360 jobs and spur $27 million in private investment-- by giving small companies and entrepreneurs a place to grow.

It couldn’t have come at a better time, as more people are trying to find co-working spaces for meetings or just to find a workspace away from home.

“We have a lot of new start-up companies,” Rachel Anderson Director of EFactory says. “A lot of times this is when innovation thrives and so we are still going to be here for our community, for our region to help make it bigger and stronger.”

For more information on using the space or working with EFactory click HERE.

