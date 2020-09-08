Advertisement

Fit Life: A tasty and healthy skinny chicken salad

By Paul Adler
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -On this Fit Life, we’re getting ready for a tasty lunch with Natalie Allen of Missouri State University. Natalie is sharing a skinny chicken salad recipe on this Fit Life with KY3′s Paul Adler.

The portions are built for one person. But, you can double or triple the recipe if you want.

Our first ingredient is the chicken. You can use grilled chicken, you can bake your chicken, you can cook it in the crock pot, you can use leftover cooked chicken, you can use canned chicken, it really doesn’t matter. Use the type of chicken you prefer. You will need about one chicken breast or about three to four ounces of chicken. That will give you about 20 grams of protein and fill you up.

Then, you’re going to have some veggies. We have one stalk of celery and two green onions that have been chopped and mixed. Those ingredients will give you a nice little crunch. You could also use a cucumber. If you don’t want to use the celery.

Next, we add something a little bit sweet. We did a fourth of a red apple here. I would do something tart and crispy and leave your peeling on. The peel gives you fiber.

If you want, you could do red grapes.

Now, it’s time for the dressing and we’re going to make it skinny. So, we have a tablespoon of light mayonnaise and a tablespoon of sour cream. That’s it. Then, you mix those two up and you add some seasoning, I added salt and pepper. You can add cumin, you could add paprika, you could add anything type of seasoning flavor you like.

Next, you’re going to put that into the bowl and stir it up. It’s going to be pretty lightly dressed. If you want more dressing, you can do that. But, it adds a few more calories.

After you’ve got it all mixed up, you could add a few crunchy nuts, you could do pecans or almonds slivers.

And there you go, chicken salad for one. You might consider letting it chill a little bit before you eat it. It’s just going to blend the flavors.

And, that’s dietitian Natalie Allen of Missouri State University with a skinny chicken salad recipe.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Republic School District announces 4 positive cases of COVID-19; 3 inside high school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The district notified students with direct contact with the patients.

News

Springfield Public Schools announces COVID-19 cases over several days inside schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools announced COVID-19 positive tests inside four different schools the past four days.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms expected today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Best chance will be north of I-44

News

Temperature checks start Tuesday at all Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter.

Latest News

News

Water pipe break damages a street in Springfield

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A 133-year-old water pipe broke Tuesday morning.

News

Driver refuses to get out of his car after a chase in Springfield

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Driver refused to get out of his car for nearly 90 minutes.

News

Jordan Valley Innovation Center in downtown Springfield set to expand

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Missouri State University's Jordan Valley Innovation Center Expansion

News

Staying safe on float trips as summer winds down

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Summer is winding down but people across the Ozarks are continuing to go on float trips, and need to continue to do so safely.

Sports

Hendricks goes 8 innings, Cubs beat Cardinals

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johan Oviedo (0-2) went 4 2/3 innings in his fourth major league start, allowing three earned runs and eight hits.

News

Plesac solid for 7, Indians hand Royals seventh loss in row

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City made two errors and Mondesi provided the only real highlight with the longest homer of his career, a shot that cleared the lower seats in right.