Fit Life: A tasty and healthy skinny chicken salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -On this Fit Life, we’re getting ready for a tasty lunch with Natalie Allen of Missouri State University. Natalie is sharing a skinny chicken salad recipe on this Fit Life with KY3′s Paul Adler.

The portions are built for one person. But, you can double or triple the recipe if you want.

Our first ingredient is the chicken. You can use grilled chicken, you can bake your chicken, you can cook it in the crock pot, you can use leftover cooked chicken, you can use canned chicken, it really doesn’t matter. Use the type of chicken you prefer. You will need about one chicken breast or about three to four ounces of chicken. That will give you about 20 grams of protein and fill you up.

Then, you’re going to have some veggies. We have one stalk of celery and two green onions that have been chopped and mixed. Those ingredients will give you a nice little crunch. You could also use a cucumber. If you don’t want to use the celery.

Next, we add something a little bit sweet. We did a fourth of a red apple here. I would do something tart and crispy and leave your peeling on. The peel gives you fiber.

If you want, you could do red grapes.

Now, it’s time for the dressing and we’re going to make it skinny. So, we have a tablespoon of light mayonnaise and a tablespoon of sour cream. That’s it. Then, you mix those two up and you add some seasoning, I added salt and pepper. You can add cumin, you could add paprika, you could add anything type of seasoning flavor you like.

Next, you’re going to put that into the bowl and stir it up. It’s going to be pretty lightly dressed. If you want more dressing, you can do that. But, it adds a few more calories.

After you’ve got it all mixed up, you could add a few crunchy nuts, you could do pecans or almonds slivers.

And there you go, chicken salad for one. You might consider letting it chill a little bit before you eat it. It’s just going to blend the flavors.

And, that’s dietitian Natalie Allen of Missouri State University with a skinny chicken salad recipe.

