Jordan Valley Innovation Center in downtown Springfield set to expand

By Frances Watson
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University is growing again.

Plans to expand a major part of Idea Commons is taking shape, continuing to transform the downtown Springfield area.

Part of the abandoned mill, just off Boonville Avenue, has already been transformed. Inside, high-tech projects are being worked on by the likes of engineers and scientists.

More of the old mill will be cleared out. This will allow the Jordan Valley Innovation Center to expand.

“The number one issue right now is talent and attraction. How do we attract more individuals to live in Springfield,” said Allan Kunkel, Director, Jordan Valley Innovation Center.

The purpose behind Missouri State University’s Idea Commons is to create a hub designed to bring high-tech, high-paying jobs to Springfield.

“All of our folks here are pretty much engineers, biologists, chemists, researchers working on high technology projects.

A lot of those are related to department of defense related projects. Some are related to pharmaceuticals, health care. It kind of runs the gamut,” said Kunkel.

He said that expanding the Jordan Valley Innovation Center by 3 stories, at more than 33,000 square feet of office and use able work space could draw more tech companies to the area.

“As a state institution we are exempt from property tax currently. But as the other property develops, privately, those tax abatements and tax exempts are going to help that move forward,” said Kunkel.

He said that this could ensure the economic future of the area.

“The E-Factory is right across the street which is the old poultry processing facility. (By)Having the larger development occur just beyond the JVIC expansion, it’s all going to tie into the city’s plan,” he said.

That plan includes, day-lighting Jordan Creek and creating the Grant Avenue Parkway. This will connecting Springfield from the downtown area to Sunshine Street.

Tax abatement and exemptions have been granted by the city due to the area being deemed as blighted.

“Our biggest company, here, is Brewer Science. based out of Rolla, Missouri. We also work with companies on the east and west coast.

As we work with more companies and have more space, it’s going to allow more of these companies to have a location here in Springfield,” said Kunkel.

Total cost for the expansion is just over $14 million.

This will be just the first of three phases of the area’s makeover.

Construction could start in a few weeks.

