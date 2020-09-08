Driver accused in deadly motorcycle crash in 2019 appears in Christian County court

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

A man facing charges for a deadly motorcycle crash on U.S. 65 north of Branson in 2019 appeared in court for the first time. And victims of the crash and their family and friends gathered in court too.

The Christian County prosecutor filed charges against Douglas Dale for involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault for the crash. Dale appeared before a judge for his arraignment Tuesday. Surviving victims of the crash and their family and friends showed up to be in the courtroom, but saw Dale walk out with a security escort. The prosecutor says it’s not unusual for someone to see the judge early. Dale appeared without an attorney and pleaded not guilty.

Court documents say Dale told investigators he had a seizure while driving. He later told his doctor he had not taken his prescribed seizure medication for about two weeks, and had drank alcohol that morning. His blood alcohol level was .05% about an hour-and-a-half after the crash, and his medical records say his seizures were exacerbated by the alcohol and not taking his medication.

Jim Roe died in the crash. Gerald McLaughlin and Mike Jones suffered injuries. Gail Jones has been waiting 18 months for justice for her husband, who wasn’t healthy enough to show up in court.

“He’s got lifelong consequences here. He had a leg amputated,” said Jones. “He’s got plates in both of his wrists, his hands. It has affected his kidneys. He’s now in 10 hour-a-day kidney dialysis. His get-up-and-go is gone. His zest for life is gone.”

Members of the Ozark Mountain Hog Chapter waited 18 months for this day, only to see Dale walk out before his scheduled time in court.

“Finally, charges resulting from the accident, he would he would be arraigned on them today,” said Warren McDonald, Ozark Mountain Hog Chapter Director. “It’s kind of anticlimactic for us. We know he’s got to be back in November, so we’ll be back in November and do this all over again, and we will do it until we get a resolution.”

Dale’s next court appearance is set for November 10. He’s ordered to wear an alcohol monitoring device and not to drive without a license. The Missouri Department of Revenue reports his license was taken away in April 2019. He also faces two other DWI charges from 2018.

