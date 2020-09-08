Advertisement

Driver accused in deadly motorcycle crash in 2019 appears in Christian County court

By Linda Simmons
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

A man facing charges for a deadly motorcycle crash on U.S. 65 north of Branson in 2019 appeared in court for the first time. And victims of the crash and their family and friends gathered in court too.

The Christian County prosecutor filed charges against Douglas Dale for involuntary manslaughter and second-degree assault for the crash. Dale appeared before a judge for his arraignment Tuesday. Surviving victims of the crash and their family and friends showed up to be in the courtroom, but saw Dale walk out with a security escort. The prosecutor says it’s not unusual for someone to see the judge early. Dale appeared without an attorney and pleaded not guilty.

Court documents say Dale told investigators he had a seizure while driving. He later told his doctor he had not taken his prescribed seizure medication for about two weeks, and had drank alcohol that morning. His blood alcohol level was .05% about an hour-and-a-half after the crash, and his medical records say his seizures were exacerbated by the alcohol and not taking his medication.

Jim Roe died in the crash. Gerald McLaughlin and Mike Jones suffered injuries. Gail Jones has been waiting 18 months for justice for her husband, who wasn’t healthy enough to show up in court.

“He’s got lifelong consequences here. He had a leg amputated,” said Jones. “He’s got plates in both of his wrists, his hands. It has affected his kidneys. He’s now in 10 hour-a-day kidney dialysis. His get-up-and-go is gone. His zest for life is gone.”

Members of the Ozark Mountain Hog Chapter waited 18 months for this day, only to see Dale walk out before his scheduled time in court.

“Finally, charges resulting from the accident, he would he would be arraigned on them today,” said Warren McDonald, Ozark Mountain Hog Chapter Director. “It’s kind of anticlimactic for us. We know he’s got to be back in November, so we’ll be back in November and do this all over again, and we will do it until we get a resolution.”

Dale’s next court appearance is set for November 10. He’s ordered to wear an alcohol monitoring device and not to drive without a license. The Missouri Department of Revenue reports his license was taken away in April 2019. He also faces two other DWI charges from 2018.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms expected today

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Best chance will be north of I-44

News

Driver accused in deadly motorcycle crash in 2019 appears in Christian County court

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Fit Life: A tasty and healthy skinny chicken salad

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paul Adler
On this Fit Life, we’re getting ready for a tasty lunch with Natalie Allen of Missouri State University. Natalie is sharing a skinny chicken salad recipe on this Fit Life with KY3′s Paul Adler.

News

Republic School District announces 4 positive cases of COVID-19; 3 inside high school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The district notified students with direct contact with the patients.

Latest News

News

Springfield Public Schools announces COVID-19 cases over several days inside schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools announced COVID-19 positive tests inside four different schools the past four days.

News

Temperature checks start Tuesday at all Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter.

News

Water pipe break damages a street in Springfield

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A 133-year-old water pipe broke Tuesday morning.

News

Driver refuses to get out of his car after a chase in Springfield

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Driver refused to get out of his car for nearly 90 minutes.

News

Jordan Valley Innovation Center in downtown Springfield set to expand

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Missouri State University's Jordan Valley Innovation Center Expansion

News

Staying safe on float trips as summer winds down

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Summer is winding down but people across the Ozarks are continuing to go on float trips, and need to continue to do so safely.