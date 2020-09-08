Advertisement

Officers capture 1 of 2 fugitives after Georgia deputy shot

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Law officers have captured one of two Texas fugitives wanted after a Georgia deputy was shot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that 47-year-old Jonathan Hosmer is in custody, and that 29-year-old Dalton Potter remains at large.

The GBI says the 29-year-old Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney during a traffic stop on Monday.

The agency says Hackney was saved by his ballistic vest. Authorities described Potter as “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities said Potter had been hauling a stolen trailer and was pulled over by deputies around midnight on Monday.

He later wrecked the vehicle and ran off.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monett Regional Airport to make improvements with $11.3 million federal grant

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
With $11.3 million in new federal funding the Monett Regional Airport will be building a new, longer runway and making other changes that will make the facility better-suited for larger aircraft. That's important because several businesses important to the area's economy use the airport including Jack Henry & Associates, a Fortune 500 company and other Monett companies like Tyson, Schreiber Foods, EFCO, Justin Boots and International Dehydrated Foods.

National

Rochester police leaders retire after suffocation death

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Top police leaders in Rochester are retiring en masse amid criticism of the city’s handling of the the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

National

Trump expands ban on new offshore drilling sites in Atlantic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump says he is expanding offshore drilling moratorium to Florida’s Atlantic coast, Georgia and South Carolina.

National

Biden, Trump both to campaign in Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

National

GBI investigating police shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The GBI says the 29-year-old Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney during a traffic stop on Monday.

National

Boeing finds new problem with 787 that will delay deliveries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Boeing is dealing with a new production problem involving its 787 jet, which the company calls the Dreamliner.

News

White House Task Force recommends mask mandate, bar closures for Missouri to combat COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

Coronavirus

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient had a serious side effect linked to the shot.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms rest of the week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Best chance will be north of I-44

News

White House Task Force recommends mask mandate, bar closures for Missouri to combat COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Bars and restaurants in 'red zone' counties are recommended to only operate at 25% capacity, under guidance given to Missouri by the White House Coronavirus Task Force on August 30.