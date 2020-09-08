Advertisement

Republic School District announces 4 positive cases of COVID-19; 3 inside high school

Republic graduation ceremony canceled Saturday night
Republic graduation ceremony canceled Saturday night(Michael Van Schoik)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -

The Republic School District announced four new positive cases inside its schools.

School leaders say the cases involve three high school students and an employee at Schofield Elementary. The district notified students with direct contact with the patients.

The district released this letter to families in the district:

Republic School District Families and Employees,

Over the long weekend the district has been notified of four new positive COVID19 cases. Three are RHS students and the fourth is an employee at Schofield Elementary.

Due to being in quarantine prior to becoming positive, the Schofield employee was never at school when contagious and therefore no school related contacts have been exposed or need to quarantine. The three RHS students were last on campus and considered contagious on August 28, August 31, September 1 and September 3.

At the direction of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department all students and employees who were exposed to the individuals who tested positive for COVID19 have been individually contacted by phone call. Those needing to self-isolate and quarantine to help stop the spread have been directed to do so. If you did not receive an individual phone call about these situations, no action is needed. District sanitation practices were immediately implemented as well.

As a reminder, exposure notifications will be distributed each evening (and at the completion of the weekend) that there is a positive case in our district. Also, we want to take this opportunity to remind our patrons about the rules we are required to follow per the CDC and Springfield-Greene County Health Department in regards to isolation and quarantine situations using the graphic below. In addition, details and example scenarios can be found on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield Public Schools announces COVID-19 cases over several days inside schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools announced COVID-19 positive tests inside four different schools the past four days.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms expected today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Best chance will be north of I-44

News

Temperature checks start Tuesday at all Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter.

News

Water pipe break damages a street in Springfield

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A 133-year-old water pipe broke Tuesday morning.

Latest News

News

Driver refuses to get out of his car after a chase in Springfield

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Driver refused to get out of his car for nearly 90 minutes.

News

Jordan Valley Innovation Center in downtown Springfield set to expand

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Missouri State University's Jordan Valley Innovation Center Expansion

News

Staying safe on float trips as summer winds down

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Summer is winding down but people across the Ozarks are continuing to go on float trips, and need to continue to do so safely.

Sports

Hendricks goes 8 innings, Cubs beat Cardinals

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johan Oviedo (0-2) went 4 2/3 innings in his fourth major league start, allowing three earned runs and eight hits.

News

Plesac solid for 7, Indians hand Royals seventh loss in row

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City made two errors and Mondesi provided the only real highlight with the longest homer of his career, a shot that cleared the lower seats in right.

News

More than 400 people already signed up for Missouri’s new online substitute teacher certification program

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Before, you needed 60 college credit hours to apply to be a substitute teacher. Now, anyone 21 and older can participate in a 20 hour online course instead.