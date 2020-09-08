Republic School District announces 4 positive cases of COVID-19; 3 inside high school

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -

The Republic School District announced four new positive cases inside its schools.

School leaders say the cases involve three high school students and an employee at Schofield Elementary. The district notified students with direct contact with the patients.

The district released this letter to families in the district:

Republic School District Families and Employees,

Over the long weekend the district has been notified of four new positive COVID19 cases. Three are RHS students and the fourth is an employee at Schofield Elementary.

Due to being in quarantine prior to becoming positive, the Schofield employee was never at school when contagious and therefore no school related contacts have been exposed or need to quarantine. The three RHS students were last on campus and considered contagious on August 28, August 31, September 1 and September 3.

At the direction of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department all students and employees who were exposed to the individuals who tested positive for COVID19 have been individually contacted by phone call. Those needing to self-isolate and quarantine to help stop the spread have been directed to do so. If you did not receive an individual phone call about these situations, no action is needed. District sanitation practices were immediately implemented as well.

As a reminder, exposure notifications will be distributed each evening (and at the completion of the weekend) that there is a positive case in our district. Also, we want to take this opportunity to remind our patrons about the rules we are required to follow per the CDC and Springfield-Greene County Health Department in regards to isolation and quarantine situations using the graphic below. In addition, details and example scenarios can be found on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html.

