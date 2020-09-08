Springfield area nursing homes say staffing one of biggest challenges amid COVID, drastically increasing testing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is now a lot more testing for coronavirus in nursing homes, and administrators say that will likely mean a lot less transmission. Those who care for our most vulnerable population are gearing up for the newest nationwide requirements for testing employees and residents.

“It’s time consuming. It takes time,” said Matt Gould, nursing home administrator at The Manor at Elfindale.

‘Dignity in Life’ is their mission, and it remains the same. The way in which you carry it out, though, is much different.

“It has changed completely,” he said.

The Manor at Elfindale is still only allowing employees in and out. It, and nursing homes across the country, are now having to test employees, and in some cases, patients, much more often. The amount of testing needed is based on a county’s overall rate of positive tests. That means, in Greene County, with the current numbers, all nursing home employees must be tested two times every week.

“With more testing, as long as you are not having a lot of positives, you’re positivity rate should be going down,” Gould said. At Elfindale, that means 300 tests per week for its 150 employees. Gould says he is taking heart, even in the midst of the challenge of keeping workers, and keeping them healthy!

“For hospitals, nursing, CNA shortages. it’s very difficult work. Physically, emotionally, mentally, it’s hard. Without COVID it’s hard!”

Gould is hoping the increased intensity in testing will lead, eventually, to family members being allowed back inside for visits.

“New York they are all green. They are all green. So is it masking? Has it run its course, I don’t know. I’m just speculating. But it’s very encouraging to see their numbers were low,” Gould said. He’s hopeful Springfield’s are headed there, too.

“Long term care is probably our biggest challenge, other than what’s going on right now. The challenge is staffing. But I am surrounded by good people. They show up shift after shift day after day to provide the care to these people. We’re in a tough spot. Keep walking, put one foot in front of the other and this too shall pass,” he said.

Gould, and others, say testing is a good thing overall so that way the potential A-symptomatic employee doesn’t pass it on to the most vulnerable.

KY3 has heard from other administrators, too. They say complicating the issue further for nursing homes already short on workers is if an employee tests positive, then co-workers will be sent home to quarantine for several days, creating a bigger issue of having enough employees to handle workload.

