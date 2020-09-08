Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of two Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders say one individual is associated with long-term care. Both victims, however, are men in their 90s suffering from underlying health conditions. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports nine deaths in September, 39 deaths since the pandemic.

Long-term care facilities must notify the families of all residents when there is a positive case in the facility as well as when a death occurs. Institutional settings, like long-term care, are where a respiratory illness can easily spread. This can be especially devastating in a long-term care facility, where residents are more susceptible to disease.

