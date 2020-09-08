Springfield Public Schools announces COVID-19 cases over several days inside schools
Springfield Public Schools announced COVID-19 positive tests inside four different schools the past four days.
* September 7
Delaware Elementary: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.
- September 6
Holland Elementary: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.
- September 5
Jeffries Elementary: Two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.
- September 4
Fremont Elementary: Two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. A limited number of direct contacts will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.
Mallory Early Childhood Center: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. A limited number of direct contacts will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.
