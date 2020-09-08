Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools announces COVID-19 cases over several days inside schools

Springfield Public Schools
Springfield Public Schools(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield Public Schools announced COVID-19 positive tests inside four different schools the past four days.

* September 7


Delaware Elementary: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.

  • September 6

    Holland Elementary: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.
  • September 5

    Jeffries Elementary: Two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.
  • September 4

    Fremont Elementary: Two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. A limited number of direct contacts will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.
    Mallory Early Childhood Center: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. A limited number of direct contacts will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Republic School District announces 4 positive cases of COVID-19; 3 inside high school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The district notified students with direct contact with the patients.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms expected today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Best chance will be north of I-44

News

Temperature checks start Tuesday at all Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter.

News

Water pipe break damages a street in Springfield

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A 133-year-old water pipe broke Tuesday morning.

Latest News

News

Driver refuses to get out of his car after a chase in Springfield

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Driver refused to get out of his car for nearly 90 minutes.

News

Jordan Valley Innovation Center in downtown Springfield set to expand

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Missouri State University's Jordan Valley Innovation Center Expansion

News

Staying safe on float trips as summer winds down

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Summer is winding down but people across the Ozarks are continuing to go on float trips, and need to continue to do so safely.

Sports

Hendricks goes 8 innings, Cubs beat Cardinals

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johan Oviedo (0-2) went 4 2/3 innings in his fourth major league start, allowing three earned runs and eight hits.

News

Plesac solid for 7, Indians hand Royals seventh loss in row

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City made two errors and Mondesi provided the only real highlight with the longest homer of his career, a shot that cleared the lower seats in right.

News

More than 400 people already signed up for Missouri’s new online substitute teacher certification program

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Before, you needed 60 college credit hours to apply to be a substitute teacher. Now, anyone 21 and older can participate in a 20 hour online course instead.