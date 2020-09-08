Springfield Public Schools announces COVID-19 cases over several days inside schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield Public Schools announced COVID-19 positive tests inside four different schools the past four days.

* September 7



Delaware Elementary: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.



September 6



Holland Elementary: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.



September 5



Jeffries Elementary: Two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and provided specific guidance.

