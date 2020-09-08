Staying safe on float trips as summer winds down

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Summer is winding down but people across the Ozarks are continuing to go on float trips, and need to continue to do so safely.

Logan-Rogersville Assistant Fire Chief Grant Peters, says this weekend was quiet for the department and with less rain, there were less calls for water rescues.

”This time of year we tend to kinda put weather behind us so some of the problems we will see is people get on the river and a storm will actually come in and they’re not expecting it,” Peters says.

Peters says to check the weather before planning the float trip and then again the hour before you get on the lake or river. Even if you’re an experienced swimmer, it’s important to wear or at least bring a life jacket with you, just in case.

“A lot of times people are just caught with the unexpected and they’re not necessarily experienced enough or have being familiar with that area so that’s usually when we see them get into trouble,” Peters says.

Before you go out on the water, Peters says to make sure someone knows what your plan is, where you’re going and how long you expect to be on the water for.

“If they hear from you or haven’t heard from you and it’s starting to approach that time, they can try to reach out to you and see if the current was just a little bit slower or maybe there is something so there’d at least be somebody that would know if there’s something wrong to come look for you,” Peters says.

People out on the water today say that’s a precaution they already take.

“For safety precautions I make sure my location’s on,” Angel Nikolaisen says. “My dad can see everywhere I am.”

Peters says parents also need to keep in mind how experienced their kids are with the water before taking them out on a float trip, or letting them go with friends.

“If it has a lot of rapids then it might not be the best for their age group or kinda where you’re at so be mindful of that,” Peters says.

When you’re on the lake or river, Peters says you should also keep the people around you in mind.

