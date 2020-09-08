Advertisement

Talks of an entertainment district in downtown Harrison, Ark.

By Caitlin Sinett
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Pour House has been on the downtown square for a few years, serving food, drinks and coffee.

“The square is the heart of the city,” said the owner Jean Cochran.

But she said there are definitely some changes that could be made to make the area better for business.

“We’ve had people ask, they come with their dog, they want to sit out and drink their wine with their dog sitting on the bench. Can’t happen right now,” Cochran said. 

But the Harrison City Advertising & Tourism Promotion Commission’s Explore Harrison is looking to make downtown a little more lively.

“A lot of our small businesses are hurting,” said Matt Bell, the executive director of Explore Harrison.

So the executive director is exploring turning the area into an entertainment district.

People would be able to walk in the district with a drink in a designated cup until about 10 p.m. But you can’t bring a drink in from outside the entertainment district. You have to buy it there.

“The main push behind this is to do more for our downtown and to encourage more people to visit our downtown,” Bell said.

A few people said their main concern is how the rules in the district would be enforced.

If a business does not want to participate, they won’t have a sign in their door, and people would not be allowed to drink in there.

“We don’t need anybody entering into the courthouse with an alcoholic beverage, so why would we promote that,” Bell said.

The Pour House owner said making downtown an entertainment district will not only be great for bringing in more businesses, but for bringing in more business to shops and restaurants already there.

“I think that’s what this square needs,” Cochran said.

There’s still some steps Explore Harrison would have to make before presenting this idea to city council, like making sure most businesses approve it.

It would be up to the council ultimately to vote if they’d want the district or not.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Taney County Health Department reports 3 new deaths

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The county reports 19 deaths since the pandemic.

News

Chiefs have pieces in place to defend Super Bowl title

Updated: 1 hour ago
After winning first Super Bowl in 50 years last season, the Kansas City Chiefs hope to make it a short wait for a third title in franchise history.

News

Three quarters of Missouri students have in-person option

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly three-quarters of public school students in Missouri have the option to attend classes in person this fall.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 683 new cases; Arkansas up 294 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Latest News

News

Arkansas’ governor announces partnership for antigen testing for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The governor briefed the state from Little Rock Tuesday.

News

Virus cases at University of Arkansas approaching 1,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Arkansas says the number of active coronavirus cases on its main campus in Fayetteville is approaching 1,000.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Health leaders say one individual is associated with long-term care.

News

Chiefs, Texans fine-tuning for NFL opener Thursday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and the Texans, whom they beat in the divisional round of the playoffs, know that all eyes will be on them as they kick off the season with a Thursday night showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms expected today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Best chance will be north of I-44

News

Driver accused in deadly motorcycle crash in 2019 appears in Christian County court

Updated: 5 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.