Taney County Health Department reports 3 new deaths

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) -

The Taney County Health Department announced the deaths of three Taney County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victims are two men, one in his 80s and one in his 70s and a woman in her 90s. The county reports 19 deaths since the pandemic.

Health leaders remind the community all people are at risk of infection with COVID-19, but older persons and those with underlying health issues are at the greatest risk of serious illness and death. They ask you to wear a face covering when out in public, wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you are sick.

