Temperature checks start Tuesday at all Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Tuesday, September 8, all Park Board Family Centers will require temperature checks before individuals are allowed to use the facility, as part of an ongoing effort to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Chesterfield, Dan Kinney and Doling Family Center staff stationed immediately inside the entrance will use a no-contact forehead thermometer to check for fever before individuals may use the facility. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be admitted and may not re-enter the facility for 24 hours. Anyone experiencing symptoms of illness is asked to please stay home.

“As we continue to navigate the changing world around us, we remain 100-percent committed to making our parks and recreation services as safe as possible,” said Bob Belote, Parks Director. “We believe checking temperatures is another step in the right direction to help ensure the health and well-being of our family center patrons.”

In accordance with Springfield city ordinance, face coverings over the nose and mouth are required in all Family Center common areas, including entrances, lobbies, changing rooms and restrooms. Face coverings are not required while exercising or swimming, but a physical distance of six feet from others must be maintained, and everyone must use a face covering when they finish exercising or swimming.

All visitors to any park, facility or trail are asked to keep a minimum six-foot distance from others, make sure they wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their faces, cover any coughs or sneezes, and please stay home if they are feeling any symptoms of illness. Bring your own water bottle. Face coverings may be required, including outdoors when a six-foot physical distance is not possible. For more information on COVID-19 prevention in Parks, visit ParkBoard.org/Coronavirus.

