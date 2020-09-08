Advertisement

Virus cases at University of Arkansas approaching 1,000

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas says the number of active coronavirus cases on its main campus in Fayetteville is approaching 1,000.

The university on Monday reported 439 new cases during the weekend, bringing its total active cases to 923. The vast majority of the cases are students, the university said. The state Health Department in a separate report said the school has 961 active cases.

The spike comes days after the school moved to restrict on-campus events and off-campus parties over concerns about the outbreak.

Arkansas State University in Jonesboro on Tuesday reported 107 active cases on campus.

The Arkansas Department of Health on Monday said that the state’s total number of confirmed cases so far is at 65,727. There have so far been 908 deaths in the state due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

