Water pipe break damages a street in Springfield
The pipe is 133-years-old
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.
Part of a road is damaged on West Scott Street near the intersection of Grant Avenue. A 133-year-old water pipe broke about 1:30 Tuesday morning.
The water made its way through the layers of asphalt and broke through the surface.
Cones are blocking off a one by three foot section of West Scott Street. Grant Avenue is not impacted.
