Water pipe break damages a street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Part of a road is damaged on West Scott Street near the intersection of Grant Avenue. A 133-year-old water pipe broke about 1:30 Tuesday morning.

The water made its way through the layers of asphalt and broke through the surface.

Cones are blocking off a one by three foot section of West Scott Street. Grant Avenue is not impacted.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.