Advertisement

Will Apple reveal new iPhone 12 next week?

New Apple Watch and iPad models are expected
Apple schedules an event for next week, fueling iPhone 12 speculation.
Apple schedules an event for next week, fueling iPhone 12 speculation.(Source: CNN)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple hopes you’ll dial this one up.

Next week, the technology giant is holding what it calls an Apple Event.

Many expect the company to reveal the iPhone 12 with full 5G capabilities.

It would be the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultrafast wireless network.

But iPhone fans may not want to get their hopes up too high for next week.

There have been questions for months about whether pandemic-related supply chain issues would delay its release.

And some tech analysts say next week’s event will primarily focus on new Apple Watch and iPad models.

Apple Event streams Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

White House Task Force recommends mask mandate, bar closures for Missouri to combat COVID-19

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Coronavirus

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient had a serious side effect linked to the shot.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms rest of the week

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Best chance will be north of I-44

News

White House Task Force recommends mask mandate, bar closures for Missouri to combat COVID-19

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Bars and restaurants in 'red zone' counties are recommended to only operate at 25% capacity, under guidance given to Missouri by the White House Coronavirus Task Force on August 30.

News

Missouri Department of Conservation prepares for archery season

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Robert Hahn reports.

Latest News

News

Nursing facilities in need of employees amid coronavirus crisis

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Springfield area nursing homes say staffing one of biggest challenges amid COVID, drastically increasing testing

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Nursing homes across the country are now having to test employees, and in some cases, patients, much more often.

News

City of Monett, Mo. receiving millions for airport upgrade

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Driver faces charges in deadly motorcycle crash on U.S. 65 near Highlandville, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.

National

Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The online learning platform Blackboard, which serves more than 20 million U.S. students from kindergarten through 12th grade, reported that websites were failing to load or were loading slowly.