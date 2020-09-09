Advertisement

Arkansas’ Governor Hutchinson announces new partnership to increase COVID-19 testing

He addressed testing during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Little Rock.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a new partnership with Baptist Health Hospital to increase testing for COVID-19.

The partnership with Baptist Health will allow the state to increase testing by 20%. State health leaders say volume will go up, allowing the tests to remain in Arkansas.

Health leaders reported an additional 385 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic to 66,406. The state tested more than 5,200 patients on Tuesday. The state added 11 deaths.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

