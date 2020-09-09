Advertisement

Branson city leaders extend face covering ordinance

By Nikki Ogle
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Face coverings will be required in indoor and outdoor public spaces in Branson until October 14.

There was more passionate debate before that decision by the Branson Board of Aldermen about whether or not to continue requiring residents and visitors to wear a face mask. The city’s original ordinance expired on September 8.

The ordinance requires individuals to wear face coverings in indoor and outdoor public spaces.

The ordinance has the following components:

  • Requires individuals to wear face coverings while in indoor and outdoor public spaces unless they are engaged in certain activities or under the age of thirteen.
  • Requires operators of public places to ensure guests use face coverings.
  • Requires signage at all businesses outlining requirements on social distancing and face coverings.
  • The penalty for violating this ordinance is a $100 fine and potential revocation of business license and other permits.

Under this ordinance, anyone 13 and up will be required to wear a face covering when in public spaces in the city limits of Branson. Exemptions are made for those with a health condition documented by a medical professional, who are hearing impaired and someone who is communicating with a person who is hearing impaired.

Other exemptions include:

  • While swimming
  • While obtaining a service involving the head, face or nose
  • While playing a sport, exercising or using exercise equipment
  • While outdoors while maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet
  • While outdoors who is closer than six feet to family members of people they reside with
  • While performing on a fixed stage
  • While engaging in public speaking while socially distancing
  • Any public safety officer engaged in an emergency situation
  • Any person during a wedding ceremony or while photographs of the wedding and reception are taken
  • Any family member of a deceased person during a funeral, interment or memorial

Education will be the first step in enforcement. Branson Police will work to educate any violators of the ordinance before pursuing further action. Just like any other City ordinance, violations of the face covering ordinance can be reported by calling 911. The penalty is a $100 fine for a person who refuses to wear a mask, or a business owner who doesn’t enforce the rule.

The Board of Aldermen can revisit the ordinance on October 14.

