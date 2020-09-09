Cassville’s new early childhood center opens, extra safety measures in place

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - More kids are getting a great start in education, as Cassville School District opens its new Early Childhood Center.

“When you come into the preschool, you can’t help but be happy,” Superintendent Dr. Richard Asbill said.

Educators say for three, four, and five year olds, preschool is the foundation of education.

“It’s being able to communicate and to speak, to use our words,” Father of a Preschooler Nahshon Bishop said.

Bishop says since his little boy started school at the center, he’s already seeing changes.

“He’ll come over to me, put his hand on my leg and say 'now, daddy, make good choices,” Bishop said.

Those lessons are made possible in a new space. The Early Childhood Center is part of a $4.5 million bond issue that voters passed last spring.

“We didn’t have the space really to allow for some growth opportunities and really to serve as many families as we needed to,” Dr. Asbill said. “It’s a real blessing to have a community that supports the school like they do.”

The center’s opening comes with some changes, as schools adjust to safety needs during the pandemic.

“Between each of our sections and rotations, teachers and custodians are sanitizing desks and chairs,” Dr. Asbill said.

Adults wear masks, parents stay in the lobby for pick-up, and keeping kids as clean as possible is key.

“It’s been wonderful how malleable he can be and it’s just ‘this is what we do.’ ‘When we come in, it’s only this amount of people in this amount of space.’ ‘We have to get our Germ-X before we go to class’,” Bishop said.

He says students see these changes as normal, as they start their journey in education.

“I don’t think they really are bugged that much by it,” Bishop said.

Crews are still putting finishing touched on the exterior of the early childhood center, like landscaping. It’s expected to be complete within three weeks.

