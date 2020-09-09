Advertisement

CoxHealth mourns the death of an employee at a Branson clinic from COVID-19

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

CoxHealth is mourning the loss of an employee at a Branson clinic who died from COVID-19.

Marie Brumbaugh served as a medical clinic assistant. She was 40-years-old.

In a statement to KY3 News, CoxHealth reports it does not know the source of the infection with certainty. There is a possibility she may have contracted the virus while caring for a patient undergoing routine clinic care unrelated to COVID-19.  The patient needed to be unmasked for a short time during the course of treatment, and tested positive for COVID-19 after the clinic visit. It is also possible she acquired it in the community as the prevalence has been high in and around Taney County.

Read the entire statement here:

Please see the following message from Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth, about a tragic event in the CoxHealth family:

I am heartbroken to share that a CoxHealth employee has passed away from COVID-19.

Marie Brumbaugh was a medical assistant at one of our clinics in the Branson area, and was only 40 years old. She served our patients with great kindness, compassion, and honor, prioritizing the health and safety of others.

We share this in order to remain transparent to our CoxHealth family and the community, but our information is limited to honor the privacy of Marie and her family.

We do not know the source of the infection with certainty. There is a possibility she may have contracted the virus while caring for a patient undergoing routine clinic care unrelated to COVID-19. The patient needed to be unmasked for a short time during the course of treatment, and tested positive for COVID-19 after the clinic visit. It is also possible she acquired it in the community as the prevalence has been high in and around Taney County.

We deeply mourn the loss of our colleague and friend, and offer our love and support to her family and loved ones. A scholarship and support fund has been established for Marie’s daughter at the CoxHealth Foundation, and anyone who wishes to contribute should contact Lisa Alexander.

This is a somber time in our family at CoxHealth, and this loss is a realization of our greatest fear. We pray that it will serve as a reminder to our community of the seriousness of this disease.

Please honor this loss by remaining physically distant, diligently masking, and washing your hands. If you do not do these things to protect yourself, please do them to protect those around you. Please be safe, and think of others.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump releases list of 20 new possible Supreme Court picks; Missouri, Arkansas senators included

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Hoping to replicate a strategy long seen as key to his appeal among conservative voters, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he is adding 20 names to a list of Supreme Court candidates he’s pledged to choose from if he has future vacancies to fill.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Big Temperature Spread

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Scattered storms are expected

News

Chiefs’ Duvernay-Tardif set for Harvard online classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will spend the next few months studying at one of the world’s most prestigious universities instead of playing football.

News

Missouri adds more than 1,300 coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The actual number is likely higher because some people who have the coronavirus do not have symptoms and testing has not been widespread, especially at the start of the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Gov. Parson pushes back on White House Task Force mask, restaurant capacity restriction recommendations while citing new report from task force

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Ozark’s Riverside Bridge set to re-open by November 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Gov. Parson pushes back on White House Task Force mask, restaurant capacity restriction recommendations while citing new report from task force

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Missouri Governor Mike Parson was asked about an August 30 report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommending a state wide mask mandate. He said a new report from September 6 did not support that.

News

Noticed extra money in your paycheck? The good and the bad of the payroll tax cut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
If you notice you have a little extra money in your paycheck this month, it could be because of the new federal payroll tax cut that went into effect in September. But be warned!! It's actually a deferral that you'll probably end up paying back to Uncle Sam.

News

Harrison, Ark. mayor surprises Caitlin Sinett on final day at KY3

Updated: 2 hours ago
City leaders in Harrison, Ark. surprised KY3 Reporter Caitlin Sinett on her final day at KY3. Caitlin is leaving KY3 after more than two years. Mayor Jerry Jackson thanked her for her service to the community and wished her well. Thanks Caitlin for all you have done.

News

FOND FAREWELL: City of Harrison, Ark. thanks KY3’s Caitlin Sinett for service

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
City leaders in Harrison, Ark. surprised KY3 Reporter Caitlin Sinett on her final day at KY3.