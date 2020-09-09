CRIME STOPPERS: Deputies capture Greene County fugitive
A traffic stop over the Labor Day weekend ended with Daniel Whitaker in custody.
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Greene County deputies captured a fugitive over the Labor Day weekend. They pulled over Daniel Whitaker on Sunday. He was arrested and booked into the Greene County jail. Whitaker had a warrant out on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.