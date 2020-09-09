CRIME STOPPERS: Deputies capture Greene County fugitive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Daniel Lloyd Whitaker (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County deputies captured a fugitive over the Labor Day weekend. They pulled over Daniel Whitaker on Sunday. He was arrested and booked into the Greene County jail. Whitaker had a warrant out on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

