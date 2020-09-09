CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for Greene County theft suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Charles Wayne Lawson (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to Charles Lawson’s arrest. He’s wanted on a felony warrant for stealing.

The 39-year-old also failed to appear in court on charges of not paying child support, and possession of a controlled substance. Lawson is 6′2″ and weighs about 220 pounds. He wears glasses and has black hair, and brown eyes. His facial hair is turning gray.

Police say Lawson could be connected to a number of thefts, and drug cases in Springfield. Investigators think he could also be in the Nixa area. Lawson has been known to use the alias' of Charles Wayne Lawson, Nicholas Michael Lawson, and Charles Warren Lawson.

If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000. All tipsters stay anonymous.

