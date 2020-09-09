CRIME STOPPERS: Tip helps police arrest Springfield woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Virgie Martin faces several pending charges of stealing. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A tip helped Springfield officers arrest a fugitive on Monday. KY3 had also featured Virgie Renee Martin on Catch-a-Crook. Police took the 26-year-old into custody on Labor Day after someone gave detectives her location. Martin was booked into the Greene County jail on several pending charges of stealing.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.