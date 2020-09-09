CRIME STOPPERS: Tip helps police arrest Springfield woman
Officers took 26-year-old Virgie Martin into custody on Labor Day.
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
A tip helped Springfield officers arrest a fugitive on Monday. KY3 had also featured Virgie Renee Martin on Catch-a-Crook. Police took the 26-year-old into custody on Labor Day after someone gave detectives her location. Martin was booked into the Greene County jail on several pending charges of stealing.
