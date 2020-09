HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) -

City leaders in Harrison, Ark. surprised KY3 Reporter Caitlin Sinett on her final day at KY3.

Caitlin is leaving KY3 after more than two years. Mayor Jerry Jackson thanked her for her service to the community and wished her well.

Thanks Caitlin for all you have done.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.