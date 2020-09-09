Advertisement

Harrison city leaders break ground on new public safety building

Harrison City leaders officially broke ground on the new public safety building Wednesday, which will become the new home to city hall, plus the police and fire departments.
Harrison City leaders officially broke ground on the new public safety building Wednesday, which will become the new home to city hall, plus the police and fire departments.(KY3)
By Caitlin Sinett
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Two years ago, Harrison City leaders decided it was time to be out with the old and in with the new.

“We made a long list of things we wanted to achieve. This was at the very top of the list,” said Mayor Jerry Jackson.

The current city hall went up in 1954, and to say the space is cramped for the fire and police officers is an understatement.

“We’re still in the same 3,000 square foot as we were then. And we’ve doubled, maybe close to tripled from then,” said Police Chief Chris Graddy.

The building has also withstood flooding and the explosion of another building nearby.

And as the mayor said, the building wasn’t made with Wifi in mind back in the 50s.

“Today our present building is full of interior walls made of solid concrete,” Jackson said.

But now the city is breaking ground on a new public safety center closer to downtown, with plenty of room.

Twenty percent of the building will be for city hall, 40 for fire, and 40 for police.

“We’re all taking care of our part. That’s been the question asked if the police and fire public safety tax is going to pay for city hall, and that’s not the case,” said Fire Chief Marc Lowery.

In 2014, Harrison voters passed a public safety tax, that goes toward the fire and police departments. A portion of those funds will go toward the police and fire’s part of this project.

The city’s portion will come from its general fund reserves.

“We’re so thankful to have the support that the community’s given us,” Lowery said.

Davis Construction will start construction shortly on the $8-million project beside Fire Station 2 on Industrial Park Road.

“Today I think is the start of really accomplishing something big for us,” Jackson said.

It will take about a year and a half for construction to be complete.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports increase in COVID-19 cases; Arkansas cases up nearly 400

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Injures Springfield Officer Mark Priebe explains why he’s hoping to take up golf

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
KY3′s Ashley Reynolds sat down with injured Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe while rehabbing in Colorado.

News

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Injures Springfield Officer Mark Priebe explains why he's hoping to take up golf

Updated: 52 minutes ago
KY3′s Ashley Reynolds sat down with injured Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe while rehabbing in Colorado. He is recovering from serious injuries he suffered when a driver struck him at the Springfield Police Department headquarters in early June. Officer Priebe hopes to turn to golf. Watch the entire story Wednesday night on KY3 News at Ten.

News

Arkansas man gets 2 life terms, 835 years for killing cop

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
An Arkansas man has been sentenced to two life terms plus 835 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer in northeast Arkansas.

Latest News

News

Texans-Chiefs set to kick off NFL season unlike any other

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Chiefs are among a handful of teams that have been cleared by local and state authorities to have fans for Week 1, but the number was capped at 22% of capacity.

News

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Injured Springfield Officer Mark Priebe shares latest in his recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
KY3′s Ashley Reynolds sat down with injured Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe while rehabbing in Colorado.

News

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Injured Springfield Officer Mark Priebe shares latest in his recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago
KY3′s Ashley Reynolds sat down with injured Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe while rehabbing in Colorado. He is recovering from serious injuries he suffered when a driver struck him at the Springfield Police Department headquarters in early June. Officer Priebe shows us his progress as he fights to recover. Watch the entire story Wednesday night on KY3 News at Ten.

News

Arkansas’ Governor Hutchinson announces new partnership to increase COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
He addressed testing during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Little Rock.

News

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Kids of injured Springfield Officer Mark Priebe share perspective on incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
KY3′s Ashley Reynolds sat down with injured Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe while rehabbing in Colorado.

News

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Kids of injured Springfield Officer Mark Priebe share perspective on incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
KY3′s Ashley Reynolds sat down with injured Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe and his family while rehabbing in Colorado. He is recovering from serious injuries he suffered when a driver struck him at the Springfield Police Department headquarters in early June. Officer Priebe's kids shared thoughts on the incident and the road ahead. Watch the entire story Wednesday night on KY3 News at Ten.