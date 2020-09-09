Harrison city leaders break ground on new public safety building

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Two years ago, Harrison City leaders decided it was time to be out with the old and in with the new.

“We made a long list of things we wanted to achieve. This was at the very top of the list,” said Mayor Jerry Jackson.

The current city hall went up in 1954, and to say the space is cramped for the fire and police officers is an understatement.

“We’re still in the same 3,000 square foot as we were then. And we’ve doubled, maybe close to tripled from then,” said Police Chief Chris Graddy.

The building has also withstood flooding and the explosion of another building nearby.

And as the mayor said, the building wasn’t made with Wifi in mind back in the 50s.

“Today our present building is full of interior walls made of solid concrete,” Jackson said.

But now the city is breaking ground on a new public safety center closer to downtown, with plenty of room.

Twenty percent of the building will be for city hall, 40 for fire, and 40 for police.

“We’re all taking care of our part. That’s been the question asked if the police and fire public safety tax is going to pay for city hall, and that’s not the case,” said Fire Chief Marc Lowery.

In 2014, Harrison voters passed a public safety tax, that goes toward the fire and police departments. A portion of those funds will go toward the police and fire’s part of this project.

The city’s portion will come from its general fund reserves.

“We’re so thankful to have the support that the community’s given us,” Lowery said.

Davis Construction will start construction shortly on the $8-million project beside Fire Station 2 on Industrial Park Road.

“Today I think is the start of really accomplishing something big for us,” Jackson said.

It will take about a year and a half for construction to be complete.

