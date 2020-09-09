Missouri State Board of Nursing approves inclusion of paramedics in OTC nursing program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Board of Nursing is working to tackle the statewide nursing shortage, this time approving an expansion to programs here in Springfield.

Tena Wheeler, the director of the nursing program at Ozarks Technical Community College said allowing paramedics to work and participate in their nursing program at the same time will create more accessibility for students to reach their career goals.

“So many of our students are adults who have families and kids and jobs and lives that go on regardless of whether or not they’re here or not and so hopefully we can do that for the paramedics as well," said Wheeler.

Wheeler said the idea of allowing paramedics to enroll in their nursing school came from the community.

”It’s been requested," she said. “It’s a way for them to move their levels into different levels of education and to different avenues of healthcare that might not be available for a paramedic, and it is available for an RN."

Wheeler said affordability was a big factor, allowing paramedics to continue to stay on the job while working toward a nursing degree.

”The will still have to do clinical, which that will has to be in person, but the other allows them do to school work at 3 o’clock in the morning if they need to," Wheeler said.

Bibi Schultz with the state’s board of nursing said workforce development is their priority.

”People can continue to work, students can continue to work, and earn the degree they desire and strengthen the workforce in that way," Schultz said.

She said the new educational pathway is ideal for addressing the nursing shortage.

"Paramedics who are interested in, to become registered nurses, would find a way to do that if that was what they want to do, but it’s just that OTC innovatively opened up a pathway that is a direct pass for them to do that. “

The board announced its approval early Tuesday morning. Since then, Wheeler said they’ve already received some phone calls from interested students.

”We’re available now, we’ve already had students reach out from other areas of the country already which is amazing to me, just today," she said.

The prerequisite course offered for paramedics will be available in March 2021.

