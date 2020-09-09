Missouri State University reports 229 cases of COVID-19 in last 7 days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Missouri State University reports another 229 cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days of counting.

Since students returned to classes in mid-August, nearly 800 students have tested positive for the virus. Many of the students with positive tests live off-campus.

Missouri State established a COVID‑19 Response Team working closely with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to assist with contact tracing for individuals affiliated with campus who have tested positive. The response team relies on county public health experts to determine protocols for how to handle positive tests of faculty, staff or students. These protocols guide the assessment of positive cases and identifying those who require quarantine.

Public health officials and the Missouri State response team work together to determine who an individual may have come into close contact.

