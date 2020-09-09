Nearly half of Harrison, Ark kindergarten students quarantined after positive COVID-19 case in school
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) -
The Harrison School District asked nearly half of its kindergarten students to quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19.
About 120 students will learn from home beginning Wednesday. The rest of the kindergarten class will remain inside the classroom.
The Boone County Health Department reports a total of 414 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic.
